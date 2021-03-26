Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 1.14% of NeoGames at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,548,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $37.40 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

