First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $829,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $198.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day moving average of $183.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

