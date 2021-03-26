First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

