First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 75 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $241.73 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

