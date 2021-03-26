Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 85,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $152.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

