Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.