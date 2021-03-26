Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 47.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

