TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 812.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

