Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 118,955 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

NYSE:VNO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.