iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7,552.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $100.73.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

