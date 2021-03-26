Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 83,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.9% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,933 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 221.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

