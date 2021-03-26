Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

