Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 682,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $88,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $2,363,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

