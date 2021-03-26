Micah Chen Sells 506 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $23,518.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,686.72.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a P/E ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 926,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

