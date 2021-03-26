E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN stock opened at €9.54 ($11.23) on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.70 and a 200-day moving average of €9.10.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

