E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

EOAN stock opened at €9.54 ($11.23) on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.70 and a 200-day moving average of €9.10.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

