Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.46 ($89.95).

Shares of KGX opened at €79.10 ($93.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.27. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

