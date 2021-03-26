OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%.

OpGen stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.44. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

