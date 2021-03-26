Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.53

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.53 ($33.56) and traded as high as €32.75 ($38.53). Accor shares last traded at €32.26 ($37.95), with a volume of 932,322 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.56.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

