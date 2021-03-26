Colony Group LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

