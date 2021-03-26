BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIOL shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

