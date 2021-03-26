AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.75 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -113.46, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

