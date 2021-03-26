Keywords Studios’ (KYYWF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KYYWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Keywords Studios from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Keywords Studios stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

