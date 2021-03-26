Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUOPY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

