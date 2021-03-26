Akumin (AKU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

Akumin stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

