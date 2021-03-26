Coherent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 851 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the average daily volume of 68 put options.

Coherent stock opened at $257.50 on Friday. Coherent has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $270.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

