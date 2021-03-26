Traders Purchase High Volume of Tata Motors Put Options (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,240 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,337% compared to the average volume of 215 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.30. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

