SureRemit (RMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $184,800.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $184,800.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.86 or 0.00466437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00190003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00796727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00077131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.