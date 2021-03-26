Zen Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $8.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.88 million and $8.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.75 or 0.00827530 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00104562 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000482 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

