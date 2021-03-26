Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $50,004.93 and $177.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

