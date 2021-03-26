MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MSA opened at $152.75 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

