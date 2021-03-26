MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 841,868 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

