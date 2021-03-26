Mfn Partners, Lp Purchases 80,461 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 80,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 70,668 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $4,608,260.28.

On Friday, March 12th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,431 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $1,730,966.19.

On Monday, March 8th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $6,347,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $70.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

