FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised FOX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.58.

FOXA stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

