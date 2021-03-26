KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of KBH opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KB Home by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 31.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KB Home by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KB Home by 178.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 118.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

