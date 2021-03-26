Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni Sells 11,000 Shares

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maximus stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

