Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

