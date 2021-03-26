Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 10,855 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,292,070.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

