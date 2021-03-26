Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

D stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,761.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

