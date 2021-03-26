The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Allstate worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $114.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

