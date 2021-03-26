Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Stock analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.58. 119,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 543.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

