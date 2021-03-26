Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.59 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 124.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,589 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

