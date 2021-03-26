WCM Investment Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

