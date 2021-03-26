NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 442.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 38.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NetEase by 15.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 292.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.55 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

