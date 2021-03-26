Smith Moore & CO. Buys 562 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $185.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

