Smith Moore & CO. Sells 103 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $321.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

