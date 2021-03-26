SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.97 ($16.44).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €13.00 ($15.29) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €13.40 ($15.76). The stock has a market cap of $590.20 million and a PE ratio of 789.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

