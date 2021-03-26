zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €224.50 ($264.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 116.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33. zooplus has a twelve month low of €85.90 ($101.06) and a twelve month high of €244.00 ($287.06).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

