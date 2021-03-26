Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at €30.00 ($35.29) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.69 and a 200 day moving average of €24.06. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €13.05 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of €33.24 ($39.11). The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.41.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

