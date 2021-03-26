Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Upgraded by Pi Financial to Buy

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.97 million and a PE ratio of -45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of C$5.09 and a 52 week high of C$16.87.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

