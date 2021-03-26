MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €203.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €182.63 ($214.85).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.00 ($231.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €106.40 ($125.18) and a 52-week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €200.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €187.10.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

